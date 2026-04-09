Hotel Group Team to Tackle Lancashire Peaks for Charity

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An intrepid group of hotel hikers is to go uphill and down dale to raise funds for a local youth charity.

The team from English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues is tackling a specially devised and highly challenging ‘Lancashire 5 Peaks’ route on Saturday 9 May 2026.

The gruelling 20-mile hike with over 2,800 metres of climbing will see the group scale the summits of the county’s renowned fells, including the 627 metre high Gragareth on the Yorkshire border, and Ward’s Stone, the highest hill in the Forest of Bowland.

They will also be climbing White Hill and Wolfhole Crag, as well as the imposing Pendle Hill near Clitheroe. The day’s hiking is split into three parts of 2.4 miles, then 6 miles, and finally a larger trek of 11.4 miles.

The funds raised by the English Lakes Hotels hiking team will specifically support a vital youth suicide prevention project run by BEE Adventures, a not-for-profit community interest company which helps disadvantaged children and vulnerable teens by giving them opportunities to go on outdoor guided adventures.

The group is hoping to raise a minimum of £1,500 for the project and hopefully even more. The hiking team consists of 13 employees from Lancaster House Hotel, Wild Boar Estate and Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa.

HR manager at Lancaster House Hotel Faye McGuinness explains: “Each of the five Lancashire peaks we will climb represents a young life. The statistics show that five young people in the UK each day tragically lose their lives to suicide. Our aim is to shine a light on that diﬃcult truth and make an impact to help create brighter futures for those at risk.

“As far as we are aware, our Lancashire 5 peak challenge is truly unique and has never been attempted before. It is a demanding physical challenge, and training in the next few weeks will be essential for everyone taking part.

“We’re actively recruiting for more team members to join us for the challenge to raise as many funds as possible and to raise awareness of the cause.”

Co-founder of BEE Adventures Ryan Bond adds: “The funding will be used to enhance our young people’s suicide prevention programme in Lancaster and Morecambe, which is aimed at 14-25 year-olds. It equips young people with the tools to cope with the stresses of life and helps them build resilience, specifically by using the outdoors to improve mental health.”

For further information or to donate, visit https://gofund.me/b6fddb366