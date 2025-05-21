General Manager Announced For Leeds’ Highly Anticipated New Hotel Opening

Share Post Share Email

Set to open in summer 2025, Hotel Indigo Leeds has officially announced Simon Grace as General Manager, to oversee hotel operations.

Bringing with him over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Simon honed his skills in some of Yorkshire’s most prominent wedding venues before transitioning to fine dining establishments, and eventually into leadership roles with major corporate brands. His experience includes working with renowned companies such as Accor and, most recently, over seven years with IHG’s Hotel Indigo brand.

Known for his dedication to building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional guest experiences, Simon thrives on fostering a collaborative working environment.

Speaking on his new role as General Manager of Hotel Indigo Leeds, Simon commented:

“Since re-joining IHG back in 2018 and experiencing the Hotel Indigo brand, I was so impressed with the flexibility, and the opportunity to work with the brand and the stakeholders to provide an enhanced guest experience within the luxury and lifestyle hotel sector. It also fosters a community which gives your team members the opportunity to be themselves and provide amazing guest service.

“Leeds in particular is a wonderful city, steeped in heritage and architecture, so bringing the two together is just a match made in heaven for delivering the hotel’s neighbourhood experience and story.

“I want Hotel Indigo Leeds to be the best hotel in Leeds to stay at, dine at, drink at, and of course to work at – a legacy to be remembered.”

This is being reflected in the team that Simon is building around him at Hotel Indigo Leeds.

He continued: “The most important part of any hotel is guest experience, and in order to deliver first class service, you have to make sure that that is reflected in the team around you. Building a team is all about unity, culture and fit, and whilst training is important, certain life skills and behaviours simply can’t be taught.

“I’m incredibly excited about the appointments we currently have in place, and we certainly have the foundations there for an amazing team, but it is something that we’re continuing to grow over the coming weeks.”

Sarah Terry, Chief Operating Officer of Countrywide Hotels, commented:

“With so many moving parts involved when it comes to successfully operating a top-class hotel and adjoining bar and restaurant, selecting the right person as General Manager is a key milestone for any new establishment. Simon’s proven ability to manage this alongside a fantastic and consistently high level of service for each and every guest, made him the perfect individual to ensure Hotel Indigo Leeds is a success.”

Keval Thakerar, Director of Belfont Hotels, the hotel’s owners, added:

“Simon understood the vision that I have for the hotel, aiming to set Hotel Indigo Leeds apart from the others in the city, and making it the best place for guests to stay. His focus on guest experience and building a great culture within the team aligned with mine and my family’s values when doing business, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together.”

For more information on the current roles available at Hotel Indigo Leeds, please visit: https://leeds.hotelindigo.com/careers/