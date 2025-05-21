The Restaurant Group Acquires 10 Freehold Pubs from Oakman
The Restaurant Group (“TRG”) has announced the purchase of 10 Freehold Pubs from Oakman Group.
The addition of the Oakman pubs is a significant strategic opportunity and will increase the Brunning & Price portfolio from its current estate of 79 pubs to 89 pubs. The 10 pubs (six of which also offer bedrooms) are an excellent geographical fit with the Brunning & Price estate, reaching parts of central England where B&P currently do not have an offering.
Commenting on the acquisition, Andy Hornby, CEO of TRG, said:
“Expanding our pub estate is a major strategic priority for us and we are delighted to have this opportunity to add ten high quality freehold pubs to our portfolio. We are confident that the Brunning & Price team, under Mary Willcock’s leadership, will provide an excellent home for the hard-working teams from Oakman.”
Mary Willcock, CEO of Brunning & Price, said:
“We have long admired Oakman Inns for the quality and character of their pubs and we are thrilled to welcome these pubs, and the dedicated teams behind them, into our B&P family.”