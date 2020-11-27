Georgetown care home receives tasty donation from a local pub

Residents and Colleagues at HC One’s The Daffodils care home were delighted to receive some takeaway afternoon teas as a donation.

The local pub The Drovers Arms in Cefn Coed donated some very nice afternoon tea boxes to residents and staff at the Georgetown care home.

Within the boxes, there were plenty of delicious sandwiches, scones and cakes. They were all very much enjoyed with a nice cup of tea.

One of the Residents said “you’ can’t beat a piece of cake and a cup of tea”, whilst another said “it is very nice of them to donate to us.”

The donation was greatly received and both staff and residents enjoyed a little pick me up in difficult times.

Everyone at The Daffodils would like to send a big ‘thank-you’ to the team at The Drovers Arm for their kind thought and donation during this difficult