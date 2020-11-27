New BFFF President Calls For Further Support For Out Of Home Sector

Ian Stone, the new president and chair of the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), used his maiden speech to call for more Government support for members supplying foodservice and hospitality.

Speaking at the virtual BFFF annual meeting, Stone said that many members may go out of business before recovery from the pandemic starts next year.

Stone commented: “I am particularly aware how challenging it must be for our members with exposure to the out of home market as they continue to bear the brunt of restrictions imposed by the Government.

“Unfortunately, the latest tier changes announced this week will not bring the hope that the out of home market has been looking for. The market is opening in name only and there is now a real danger that restrictions will result in swathes of pubs, restaurants and clubs – supplied by wholesalers and food manufacturers – going out of business before the eagerly anticipated vaccines arrive.

“We saw a positive impact from the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ campaign in August, only for the position to go into sharp reverse in only a few weeks. Many of our members have had minimal support from the Government and the Federation will continue to highlight these issues to all appropriate stakeholder contacts. We simply must see further support for the out of home sector.”

The new president highlighted the growing awareness of frozen food’s role in helping to reduce food waste. Cutting food waste will be important if the UK is to meet the current net zero carbon emissions target by 2030.