Made using hand-made British damsons, the 6 O’clock Damson Gin is a must-have in every festive cocktail cabinet – not only delicious to sip solo, it makes fantastically fruity cocktails like the below.

50ml 6 O’clock Gin Damson

50ml cranberry juice

15ml lime juice

½ tsp caster sugar

Soda Water

Lemon twist

Method: Add all the ingredients except the soda water to a cocktail shaker. Strain into a highball glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a twist of lemon.

www.6oclockgin.com