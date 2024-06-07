Get A Grip On Food Prep With The New Onyx From Williams

Share Tweet Share Email

Sharp new design makes it easier than ever to keep your prep station clean

Williams has launched the latest versions of its Onyx prep stations, with a sleek new look complementing the innovative features under the hood that deliver energy efficient performance and ensure food safety.

The Onyx prep station combines refrigerated storage beneath a worktop with refrigerated food wells on top – these provide instant access to regularly used fresh ingredients. The wells are ergonomically designed to be at the ideal working height and are positioned within easy reach for the chef.

The latest model combines practicality and good looks, with newly designed doors made from solid stainless steel featuring full-width integral door handles. These provide an easy to use, non-slip grab while being quick to clean, with no dirt traps. The generously sized work area makes the Onyx ideal for creating a range of foods including pizza, sandwiches, tapas, salad and desserts. Meanwhile the base of the unit has also been redesigned with a flatter surface, making it easier to install, transport and service.

The storage cabinets are designed to hold 1/1GN pans and the Onyx range is available in a choice of sizes, from the compact, space saving two door model up to the large, 1043 litre capacity, five door version. The ingredient wells are capable of holding a selection of 1/3 and 1/6 GN pans, up to four 1/3 pans on the two door model, with the five door model taking twelve, or up to 24 1/6 GN pans.

The system maintains temperature in the ingredient wells in two ways. Pans are cooled from beneath, and a curtain of cool air is blown over the top of the food. A honeycomb shaped air guide directs the air curtain straight down across the product, minimising air loss into the environment, and concentrating cold air in the pans. This maintains an internal temperature of 4°C, by keeping warm kitchen air away from the ingredients. After passing over the ingredient wells cold air is drawn back into the Onyx, where energy is recycled helping to reduce power consumption.

Energy efficiency is further improved by EC (Electrically Commutated) brushless fans, which allow for precise control with reduced power consumption. The new Onyx range uses natural hydrocarbon refrigerant which, as well as having low GWP/zero ODP, offers excellent thermodynamic properties which further reduce energy usage.

Capable of operating in ambient conditions up to 43°C and constructed from sturdy, food safe stainless steel, the Onyx comes with a lift-off cover to allow ingredients to be stored overnight, and removable, easy to clean crumb catchers. A choice of customisation options is available, including drawers, a hinged lid, granite worktop, and a polypropylene chopping board.

Williams Refrigeration offers a comprehensive range of commercial refrigeration including gastronorm cabinets and counters, specialist bakery equipment, coldrooms, multidecks and blast chillers.

To learn more about Williams extensive product range visit www.williams-refrigeration.co.uk.