Get Set for 2025 at Expowest Cornwall in March!

Would you like to do better business in 2025? Are you looking for new products and new suppliers?

Let Expowest Cornwall help you get ready for the seasons to come!

The Expowest Cornwall trade show takes place on Tuesday 4th & Wednesday 5th March at The

Royal Cornwall Events Centre, Wadebridge. Thousands attend the show each year to meet a wide

variety of hospitality and catering suppliers. They come to sample the latest products and ideas for

their businesses, and to help maximise their returns for the coming season. More importantly – they

come to buy!

If you are eager to see, taste, and test the best that the food drink and hospitality sector has to offer

your business, and truly understand what is going to shape the market in 2025, this is one show that

you can’t afford to miss. After all, you can’t see, touch and taste on the internet – there’s no substitute

for meeting producers face to face and trying their products in person!

Over two days, under one roof, you can discover over 160 exhibitors, covering everything from fresh

food to food service, dairy to drinks, and wi-fi to wholesale, with companies such as Baker Tom’s

Breads, Dunstable Farm Ice Cream, Chickies scotch eggs, Grumpies Kitchen, Sandford Orchards, BB’s

Gluten Free Bakery, SoSweet, Filbert’s Fine Foods, Middleby UK, Pizzasi UK, Walls Unilever UK, Greco

Brothers Ltd, and Firestorm Heaters. Whether you run a pub, hotel, restaurant, café, deli, farm shop,

holiday park, tourist attraction, catering business, or supermarket, you’re invited.

LWC Drinks, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, will once again be bringing a wide range

of drinks to the show. There’s a world of wine, with vineyards represented from all over Europe and

beyond, to Australia and Argentina, ranging from the traditional to the innovative and eco-friendly, as

well as wines from the UK from Knightor Winery, amongst others. Try the latest beers and ciders from

the likes of Healey’s Cyder, Skinner’s Brewery, Heineken or Asahi. Taste a whole range of spirits, with

exhibitors such as Tarquin’s Cornish Gin, Disaronno, Pernod Ricard UK, and Trevethan Distillery.

Looking for mixers or soft drinks? They will have those too, with companies such as Fever-Tree,

Frobisher’s Juices, Luscombe Drinks, and Navas Drinks. With them for the first time this year are Nice

Wine, Lucky Saint, Brew Dog, Funkin, Red Bull, Barrs Soft Drinks, Monin and Marussia Beverages –

bringing you and your customers even more to quench your thirst!

Back bigger and better for 2025 is the area in the show built around T Quality, the national fish and chip

shop supplier and fast-food wholesaler. This year you can taste and test products and equipment for

your business from companies such as: Heinz, Middleton Foodservice, Kerry, Diggers/Pan Euro,

Blenders Sauces, McWhinney’s Sausages, Quality Desserts, Drywite, Pukka Pies, Swift Order,

Coveris, and Hopkins Catering. There are also many other suppliers to takeaways to be found

throughout the show.

As well as stocking up for the seasons ahead, you can catch up with colleagues, suppliers and

customers as well as making essential new contacts. Many exhibitors at the show will have exclusive

show offers for visiting buyers, including discounts, free delivery, free POS items, and deals on service

packages. It’s a great opportunity to get yourself a deal and increase your profit margins! The show is

easy to reach and well signposted from every direction. What’s more, there’s ample free parking within

an easy stroll of the show. Expowest Cornwall really is the show that has it all covered!

For more information about the show and to register to attend, please visit expowestcornwall.co.uk, or

call the Ticket Hotline on 01934 733456. You can also follow the show on Facebook and Instagram

(both @expowestcornwall).