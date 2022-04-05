Get summer ready with Thatchers The Somerset Cider Maker launches British Cider Time

Share Tweet Share Email

Thatchers Cider has launched its British Cider Time campaign as consumers continue to seek out premium choices for their cider selection.

And now, as the British public has its eyes firmly on the warmer weather, the clocks going forward, and the start of a welcome series of Bank Holidays, the campaign offers the chance for operators to maximise the opportunities that serving premium cider presents.

The Thatchers “British Cider Time” campaign will be reaching 5.7million drinkers, driving people to pub cider gardens this spring with a bespoke social media campaign for stockists, encouraging people to enjoy a pint of Thatchers Haze.

It will also be supporting pubs with six brand new recipes perfect for the BBQ season. New BBQ themed point of sale items will be available for stockists, including aprons and pint carriers.

The campaign includes partnerships with The Work Perk and Hello Fresh, continuing to keep the Thatchers brand front of mind with consumers.

Last summer over 15.4million pints of Thatchers cider were sold, with apple cider dominating the draught cider market, accounting for 3 out of every 4 draught serves*. Thatchers Haze, the #1 cloudy cider, has been the biggest winner in draught cider since hospitality has opened back up, increasing both its share and rate of sale.**

“Choosing the right ciders will be key this year, especially in outlets where cider sales increase over the summer,” explains Rob Sandall, On Trade Director at Thatchers Cider, the #1 family-owned cider maker. “It’s vital operators make sure they have a premium range that will appeal to their customers, supported with the dynamic promotional campaign that Thatchers are able to provide.

“With 70% of consumers now feeling more confident about returning to the pub post-lockdown – that is double from this time last year – this presents a fantastic opportunity for pubs to welcome customers back with the premium offer they’re seeking.***

“However, consumers are still looking for reassurance, and are opting for brands they trust with strong provenance, like Thatchers. And with people increasingly returning to the pub for celebrations, special occasions and meeting up with friends and family they haven’t seen for some time, the premium experience becomes ever more important.”

“From inspiring consumers to try new ciders, welcoming back cider drinkers who tend to embrace cider in the warmer months, while building ever deeper relationships with those loyal cider lovers who make up 80% of category spend throughout the year, this campaign will give each of our brands a chance to shine, while supporting our hospitality customers across the UK,” concludes Rob Sandall.