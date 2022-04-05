The Fat Badger York Opens After £1m Renovation

Share Tweet Share Email

The HRH Group has unveiled an exciting renovation of the Lamb & Lion as it evolves into The Fat Badger York, taking on the much loved personality of the group’s English pub brand.

The pub, which has this year seen a £1 million renovation, occupies two grade II listed buildings partially built into the famous city walls.

The first Fat Badger opened in Harrogate in 2010 where it boasts a AA 2 Rosette kitchen for its high quality menu. Embodying a traditional English pub packed full of Old English’ character, The Fat Badger is set to become the most playful inn in the heart of the city.

The restaurant is headed up by general manager Mike Larder, whose team will be creating seasonal menus using local produce, with the Harrogate Fat Badgers infamous Badger Burger making the menu. There’s also a private dining snug seating up to 12 people, which is available to book for larger parties.

This is also the first of the Fat Badger venues to have bedrooms, with the bedrooms offering city wall views or garden views and includes a range of bedroom types, from four posters to a loft suite.

The Fat Badger York’s Grade II-listed buildings are believed to have previously been a house and a shop, dating back to 1840, and another building constructed in 1782. The venue is a blend of Yorkshire heritage, Roman history and British classic style. The decor includes materials of wood and leather to give an organic feel and is accented with Badger brand style artwork.

The pub front has also been spruced up to perfection ready to await guests, and is looking to recover “lost swearing glasses”

The famous swearing glasses were so popular at the original Fat Badger in Harrogate, that the majority of them were stolen by guests! Deeply amused by this, The Fat Badger York will offer a free pint to anyone who brings in their stolen glass during opening week.