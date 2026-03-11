Glasgow Needs Recovery Fund To Support Small Businesses Affected By Glasgow Fire, says FSB

Share Post Share Email

Glasgow should establish a fire recovery fund to help small businesses get back on their feet following the devastating Union Street blaze, the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said today.

A wide range of independent businesses are being affected including a high number of pubs, cafes, restaurants, takeaways, including many which have suffered devastating damage.

Taking to social media one pub, The Horseshoe Bar said: “We have been advised we will not be able to access the pub either so sadly we will remain closed.

Due to the devastating fire around Central Station, Drury Street where we are situated has been cordoned off for safety.”

“This of course means we are unable to open today.

“We will of course resume business as soon as it’s deemed safe to do so and will update as soon as we are given more information”

FSB is calling for a package of support, including hardship rates relief, similar to that offered to businesses affected by the Glasgow School of Art and Victoria’s nightclub fires in 2018.

Hisashi Kuboyama, FSB’s Glasgow development manager, said: “The business owners affected are feeling devastated, but they are resilient and very keen to rebuild and restart. We need to do all we can to help them do that.

“At FSB, we are offering practical help, including specialist advice on insurance issues. We are asking Glasgow City Council to look at a range of measures, including hardship rates relief, to support the large number of businesses who are being affected.

“Given the scale of damage and disruption, it is important the Scottish Government also stands ready to offer financial support should the impact prove to be long term.”

Small businesses in the area are facing a number of challenges. Around 20 have seen their property destroyed by the blaze, while scores more have been forced to close or are otherwise facing severe disruption as a result of the ongoing emergency and public safety response.

FSB Scotland is calling on Glasgow City Council to put emergency measures in place including:

• establishing a fire recovery fund to ensure it can provide necessary support to small businesses affected,

• offering hardship rates relief for those affected by the fire and disruption,

• support for small businesses needing to relocate.

Mr Kuboyama added: “Many of these businesses will need practical help in the days and weeks ahead. That might mean help to find suitable new premises through the council’s City Property organisation or speeding up licensing and planning processes to ensure they can quickly get back to work.

“By ensuring this kind of support is in place, the council can make a huge difference to these businesses as they look to bounce back.”