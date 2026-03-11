Punch Pubs & Co and Strategic Partner Join Forces for Nationwide Campaign

Share Post Share Email

Pub company Punch Pubs & Co is continuing its collaboration with strategic charity partner, Only A Pavement Away, to support their nationwide Food 4 Thought Campaign.

Having supported a number of its partners’ causes over the years, Punch has once again worked with the national charity by donating meals to 12 of its partner organisations, including Birmingham City Mission, Winter Comfort and Coffee4Craig.

Only A Pavement Away’s purpose – to support people facing homelessness and help them rebuild their lives through employment in hospitality – strongly aligns with Punch’s core value Doing Well, by Doing Good, a cornerstone of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

As part of the latest collaboration, Punch donated a variety of meals and desserts to 12 charities across the UK, while Brakes contributed and delivered the meals free of charge as part of the same campaign.

Punch Pubs & Co Strategic Corporate Affairs & ESG Lead, Jon Dale, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our outgoing partnership with Only A Pavement Away, and thrilled to continue to support their incredible campaigns, which are making a significant difference in the lives of many. There are many more collaborations in the pipeline that will further strengthen and build on our partnership.”

Greg Mangham, Founder & Voluntary CEO of Only A Pavement Away, said: “At a time when so many businesses are feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, the support we receive from the hospitality industry has never wavered. This is evident in the continued commitment of Punch Pubs & Co, who every year are a major contributor to Only A Pavement Away’s Food 4 Thought campaign.

“Punch is continuing to support our mission by further donating meals to 12 of our partner charities. This generous gesture allows our members to focus on rebuilding their lives and careers, while providing vital stability for them and their families without the added worry of food insecurity.

“We cannot thank the team at Punch enough for their unwavering support.”