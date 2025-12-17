Global Nightlife Leaders from Over 30 Countries Converge on Liverpool for Night Time Economy Summit 2026

Share Post Share Email

Liverpool will take centre stage in the global nightlife conversation as night-time economy leaders from more than 30 countries converge on the city for the Night-Time Economy Summit 2026, taking place on 11th and 12th February 2026.

Hosted at Blackstock Market, the two-day Summit is delivered by Night Time Industries Association in partnership with the International Nightlife Association, Global Cities After Dark, welcoming over 50 senior city representatives, Night Mayors, policymakers, academics and industry experts from across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Australasia.

A major highlight of the Summit will be a dedicated Global Cities After Dark stage, curated by the programme on night-time economy built on the success of the URBACT Cities After Dark network. Drawing on extensive experience of the programme supporting cities across Europe and beyond, the programme will bring global insight, best practice and proven policy approaches to discussions on nightlife governance, planning and public space after dark.

Delegates will travel to Liverpool from over 30 countries, including Singapore, Canada, USA, Argentina, Mexico, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus and Estonia, among others.

Confirmed and invited city representatives include Paris, Amsterdam, Bologna, Genoa, Tallinn, Braga, Nicosia, Mannheim, Piraeus, Malaga, Zadar and Budva, ensuring a truly global exchange of ideas and experience.

Michael Kill, CEO, Night Time Industries Association, commented:

“The Night-Time Economy Summit 2026 in Liverpool represents a unique opportunity for cities from across the globe to share insights, best practices, and strategies for creating vibrant, safe and sustainable nightlife. Liverpool’s leadership and commitment to innovation after dark makes it the perfect host city for this international gathering.”

Summit Programme Highlights

Across the two days, the Summit will explore how cities can design, govern and grow successful night-time economies through sessions focused on:

Measuring success and impact after dark

The 15-minute city and decentralised nightlife

Reimagining public space at night

Embedding nightlife within local institutions

Extending transport, safety and public services after dark

Youth, culture and the future of nightlife

Sacha Lord, Chair, Night Time Industries Association, said:

“Nightlife is a vital part of a city’s culture, economy and identity. This Summit will bring together global leaders to explore how we can build thriving night-time economies that benefit residents, businesses, and visitors alike. We’re proud to see Liverpool at the forefront of this conversation.”

Simone d’Antonio, Lead Expert of Cities After Dark and co-founder of Global Cities After Dark:

“The night-time economy has become a key arena for innovative approaches to sustainable urban development. The Summit offers an important opportunity to present the integrated strategies developed by the URBACT Cities After Dark network and to encourage local authorities to engage with the Global Cities After Dark programme, which will continue the dialogue on night policies in the coming years”