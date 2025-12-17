The Clink Charity Wins Tender To Retain Its Restaurant At HMP Brixton

Share Post Share Email

The Clink Charity, which has equipped hundreds of students with professional hospitality skills offering them a pathway to rehabilitation, has won a competitive commercial procurement process to retain their restaurant at HMP Brixton for a further five years.

Over 235 City & Guilds NVQ qualifications in hospitality and catering have been awarded to students trained at The Clink’s HMP Brixton Restaurant, reducing reoffending and providing employment opportunities for prisoners upon release.

The restaurants are staffed by students working towards hospitality careers as part of their rehabilitation. Research has found that Clink graduates are significantly less likely to reoffend, with many going on to successful roles in top kitchens, hotels, bakeries and cafés.

Donna-Marie Edmonds, chief executive of The Clink Charity, said:

“From the 11 years The Clink at Brixton has been operational, is that it rebuilds lives, reduces reoffending, and changes perceptions as to what people in prison can achieve. We take our responsibility as custodians of this pioneering and special programme very seriously, and we look now to the future by continuing the crucial work that The Clink was founded to do.

“On a personal note, I would like to say a huge thank you to The Clink Charity team, our Trustees, our funders, partners, suppliers, our colleagues in the team at HMP Brixton, and of course to the Ministry of Justice and HMPPS. We could not do what we do every day without you and your support means the world to us. Bring on 2026.”