Over 50 Pub And Brewing Businesses Send Letter To PM Saying Pubs Are Being ‘Scapegoated’ And Could Be Lost Forever

The bosses of more than 50 pub and brewing businesses, including Greene King, Heineken and Marston’s, have warned the sector faces collapse without further financial support.

The group has written to prime minister Boris Johnson in a letter published by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA). The letter warns the crisis facing pubs is ‘very real’ and could lead to thousands of job losses and permanent closures without more government help.

“We cannot overstate how serious the situation facing our staff, communities and businesses is at this stage, the future of hundreds of breweries and thousands of pubs hangs in the balance. The pub is clearly being singled out for exceptionally harsh and unjustified treatment and unless your Government changes course, and soon, huge portions of this most British of institutions will simply not be there come the Spring.”

