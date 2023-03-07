Government Confirms Licensing Extension for King’s Coronation

Share Tweet Share Email

The Government has announced a licensing extension for the King’s Coronation weekend which will see pubs bars and clubs licensing hours extended by two hours. The extension will cover 5-7 May, across the Coronation weekend, and an additional bank holiday has been confirmed for 8 May.

The government has said that following consultation in which 77% of the public backed the proposals that it “will be proceeding with the proposal to make a licensing hours order under section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 to relax licensing hours in England and Wales to mark His Majesty the King’s coronation. “

“The order is intended to enable people in England and Wales properly to celebrate the constitutional, historic, and momentous significance of the coronation of the King and the beginning of his reign.”

The order will apply to premises already licensed until 11 pm for the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, for the provision of late-night refreshment—only where there is also the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises, and for the provision of regulated entertainment in England and Wales. The order will extend the licensing hours for such premises from 11 pm to 1 am the following day, on Friday 5 May, Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “His Majesty The King’s Coronation will be a momentous occasion deserving of special celebration. That is why I am extending the licensing hours over this historic Coronation weekend. Up and down the country, people can enjoy an extra pint or two in the evening while families and friends can come together to wish His Majesty The King a long and happy reign.”

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), said: “This is a timely boost for the pub industry. In the midst of an acutely challenging period I am sure our pubs will look to mark this joyous occasion by hosting special events and parties as part of national celebrations. The announcement of extended opening hours will help us all to mark this important event.

“It is sure to be a time for community and celebration and the great British pub is always right at the heart of both, so I would encourage everyone to head down to their local and raise a toast to His Majesty during the Coronation weekend.”

An economic assessment is being prepared and will be published alongside the order on www.gov.uk