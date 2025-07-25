Mental Health Crisis Deepens In Hospitality Sector As Burnout And Understaffing Hit Alarming Highs

Share Post Share Email

Almost half of respondents say they have a poor work/life balance, and of those, two in three (62%) junior hospitality employees say burnout is just part of the job, reveals a new study from leading UK charity Hospitality Action.

The charity’s annual Taking the Temperature mental health and wellbeing survey, conducted in June 2025, also uncovered that among those citing a poor work/life balance and experiencing burnout as a daily reality, three in five (61%) reported experiencing a mental health issue in the past year, further highlighting the serious toll on individual wellbeing.

When asked to identify the top three workplace challenges affecting wellbeing in the workplace, under-resourcing and understaffing emerged as the primary issue, cited by 57% of respondents – a staggering 21% increase compared to 2024. High expectations and excessive workloads followed at 52% (up from 43%), whilst work/life balance concerns were raised by 50% (up from 45%), reinforcing that conditions have deteriorated over the past year. Mental health is now cited as the third most common reason for absence from work

Whilst it is widely recognised that the hospitality industry has made notable progress in recent years around mental health awareness, training and employee support, the rate at which the mental health crisis is escalating continues to outstrip the speed of the response, highlighting the urgent need for further action. Although two-thirds (66%) agree that their workplace has created a working environment where mental health can be openly discussed, there remains a concerning ‘lost third’ for whom there is no clear support, and 63% remain concerned that vocalising a mental health challenge could negatively impact their progression, consistent with 2024.

Encouragingly, three-quarters of respondents (78%) now feel more comfortable compared to five years ago discussing a mental health concern – a 21% rise compared to five years ago – positively indicating that stigma around the issue is decreasing. This shift is further reinforced by nearly nine in ten (89%) managers prioritising listening as their first step in supporting team members, with three quarters (75%) recognising the value of being able to signpost staff to an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) for help and support, up from 67% last year. However, with so much resting on management, 55% of respondents called for more management training to help leaders better support their teams and identify mental health concerns early.

Crucially, the survey also revealed another challenge: those at the top are struggling too. Long hours, staffing shortages and ongoing cost-cutting pressures are taking a toll — showing that wellbeing must be a priority at every level of an organisation.

Mark Lewis, Chief Executive at Hospitality Action said:

“In many respects, these findings tell a tale of two halves. On the one hand, we must applaud the industry for its concerted efforts and investment to support the mental health and wellbeing of our colleagues. But there’s still work to be done, as proven by the record number of calls to our helpline this year, with the vast majority citing mental health issues.

“It’s clear that there remains a significant gap between policy and practice, with a disconnect between what employers believe they are delivering, and what employees actually experience. Whatever good is being done, the negative factors continue to outweigh. With 69,000 jobs lost since the National Insurance hikes in April the pressure on those remaining is already evident, and safeguarding the wellbeing of our remaining workforce has never been more vital.”