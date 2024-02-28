Government Re-Appoints Pubs Code Adjudicator

Share Tweet Share Email

The Government has re-appointed Fiona Dickie as Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) for a further 3-year period. On her re-appointment, Fiona said:

I am delighted to be reappointed as the Pubs Code Adjudicator which affords the unique opportunity to continue to contribute to the Code’s positive impact.

Much progress has been made in restoring balance in the relationship between tied pub tenants and pub-owning businesses through embedding cultural change in the tied sector so that tenants’ businesses can thrive. I am proud of the PCA’s success in reducing arbitration cases and successfully completing the first investigation under the Code.

I will continue the important work to promote transparency and responsible compliance behaviours and, through improved communication and early engagement with the sector, help to avoid formal disputes while ensuring tenants’ Code rights are protected.