The Crown Atblackheath Gets A £750,000 Makeover

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame has reopened its historic pub in the beating heart of Blackheath Village, The Crown, following a £750,000 transformation.

The former 16th century coaching inn has undergone a seven-week refurbishment which has introduced a stylish new look and feel while also lovingly retaining its unique features.

Welcoming drinkers in, as well as surveying the refurbished outside seating area at the front of the pub, is a new traditional swing sign featuring a crown, the design for which took its inspiration from vintage signs on display inside Shepherd Neame’s Old Brewery Store at its Faversham brewery.

The Crown has been fully redecorated inside, with gleaming newly-sanded floors, imposing fireplaces, and leather benches, along with Edwardian tiling and rich, floral fabrics on the upholstery, providing a classic but contemporary feel.

More local artistry has also been employed by James Titcher of Aero Arts Graffiti who has decorated an external wall with a quirky depiction of an off-duty royal sentry, enjoying a pint.

The project has also seen a new lease of life for the first floor area, which has been crowned with the new name of the King Charles III Dining Room, as a tribute to the new King following his coronation last year, named through a competition which was won by Crown regular Lee Tester.

Managing Director, Pubs, Jonathon Swaine, said: “This stunning refurbishment of The Crown, Blackheath, is part of Shepherd Neame’s ongoing investment in our estate.

“We have drawn on our history as Britain’s oldest brewer to bring a new look to a popular pub in a perfect part of Blackheath Village, which is a spectacular mix of old and new. We look forward to welcoming customers back in for them to admire the work we have put in over a pint.”