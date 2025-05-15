Great Big Pub Quiz Unites The Nation For Loneliness Awareness Week

Share Post Share Email

Pubs have always been more than just places to grab a drink — they’re community hubs where connections are made. This year, Star Pubs and quiz provider Warp Point are proud to launch the Great Big Pub Quiz on Thursday 12th June, in support of Marmalade Trust’s Loneliness Awareness Week – a nationwide campaign focussed on reducing the stigma surrounding loneliness and celebrating connection.

Pubs will unite up and down the country for not just a night of fun, but for a meaningful cause. By hosting or participating in the quiz, pubs, local businesses, and community groups can help raise awareness and funds for Marmalade Trust – the UKs leading loneliness awareness charity. To take part, all pubs need is a screen, a mobile phone and a room full of quizzers.

A donation from each player’s entry fee will automatically be made on their behalf to Marmalade Trust which will fund their work on loneliness.

Heineken and Star Pubs have partnered with Marmalade Trust since 2023 raising over £360,000 through colleagues, customers and licensees. The Great Big Pub Quiz is the focus of Star Pubs’ activities around Loneliness Awareness Week in 2025 alongside special Marmalade-themed menu items available in all its Just Add Talent managed sites.

Campaign Manager for Loneliness Awareness Week, Hannah Beatrice, says:

“Almost everyone will experience loneliness and of those that do, almost half report experiencing chronic loneliness. Our research has shown that pubs are one of the places where people are most likely to talk to new people and forge connections – which in turn makes them happier.Loneliness Awareness Week is the perfect opportunity to help build these connections by hosting an activity such as a pub quiz to bring your community together.”

“We are proud to be continuing our partnership with Marmalade Trust” Lawson Mountstevens, Star Pubs managing director says “Pubs have always played a unique role in bringing people together, so I urge everyone to get involved in the Great Big Pub Quiz! Loneliness Awareness Week is a brilliant opportunity to focus attention on this important topic and start the conversation around loneliness. It brings together pubs and highlights their power to strengthen community connections..”

Interested in getting your venue involved?

Pubs can sign up here to host the quiz players or teams can take part simply through their phones.