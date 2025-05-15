Beer Bounces Back: Hospitality Sees Spring Resurgence in April

Share Post Share Email

The Oxford Partnership’s April 2025 Market Watch Snapshot reveals a positive upswing in the UK’s on-trade hospitality sector, as warmer weather and Easter trading delivered a much-needed lift in performance across pubs, bars, and restaurants.

After a slow start to the year, draught beer sales rebounded strongly, with total volumes rising by 5.0% in the latest four weeks. Premium Lager and World Lager led the growth at +12.8% and +18.5% respectively, reflecting a continued consumer shift toward premium offerings. Stout remained solid, while Craft Beer saw a return to growth for the first time in several months. Regionally, suburban and rural areas led the gains, while London and other city centres showed early signs of stabilisation.

“This snapshot shows the power of seasonal moments in driving sector momentum,” said Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership. “Easter and the early spring sunshine played a key role, but the underlying story is one of growing consumer confidence and a shift toward higher quality, more meaningful experiences when people choose to go out.”

The report also notes a stabilising trend in venue numbers. Although closures continue, the rate has slowed, and trading hours remain steady with a slight year-to-date increase of +0.23%, suggesting cautious optimism among operators.

Customer behaviour supports this trend. Average dwell time rose by 14.3% in April (up 11.1% year-to-date), and outlet occupancy increased by 5.1% in the month. These figures point to a return to longer, more relaxed visits and greater utilisation of available venues.

Spending data from Barclays UK further confirms the uplift. Pubs and bars experienced a 6.6% increase in credit and debit card spend, while restaurants saw an 8.1% rise. Spend per head also increased, with drinks up 5.5% and food up 7.3% year-to-date.

As the sector heads into summer, April’s results offer encouraging signs that the industry is on firmer footing, buoyed by both seasonal factors and evolving consumer preferences.