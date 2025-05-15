16 May: A Wake-Up Call for the Hospitality Sector

Share Post Share Email

Philip Rayner, Founder and MD of Glebe Farm Foods

Every year, International Coeliac Disease Awareness Day on 16th May shines a light on a condition that affects millions yet remains widely misunderstood[1]. Coeliac disease is an autoimmune disorder triggered by gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye. For those with the condition, ingesting even tiny traces of gluten can cause serious, long-term harm.

In the UK, at least 1 in 100 people are thought to be living with coeliac disease[2], yet shockingly only 36% are medically diagnosed[3]. Symptoms range from the more commonly expected stomach pain and fatigue all the way through to neurological problems and unexplained sub fertility.

While around 676,000 people in the UK are estimated to have coeliac disease, a far larger group an estimated 2.9 million UK consumers are now following a gluten-free (GF) diet for medical or health reasons[4].

Despite this, eating out safely remains a huge challenge for them.

A staggering 80% of people following a GF diet say they struggle to find suitable GF options when dining out. Even more concerning 77% have unknowingly consumed gluten while eating at hospitality venues[5].

In places like pubs, cafés and restaurants where inclusive menu options should be standard, individuals with gluten intolerances are often overlooked. This is no longer good enough.

It’s not just a missed opportunity for customer satisfaction, it’s a serious risk to people’s health and a wake-up call for the hospitality sector.

For hospitality businesses willing to do better and meet the needs of this community, here are three key areas to focus on:

Include more inclusive menu options

Creating inclusive menus isn’t about jumping on a trend. For the GF community, it’s a necessity and one that strongly influences where they spend their money. In fact, 72% of consumers following a GF diet choose an out-of-home venue based on the variety of GF options they offer[6]. That means cafés, pubs and restaurants that make the effort to get gluten-free right will earn customer loyalty and benefit from positive word of mouth. And that’s exactly what could set your business apart.

Source trusted, certified gluten-free products

Ensuring the safety and satisfaction of GF customers begins with sourcing ingredients and products that are not only GF but also certified to meet stringent purity standards. This means working with suppliers who can demonstrate full traceability, transparent manufacturing practices, and robust assurance processes backed by credible third-party certifications.

At Glebe Farm Foods, we understand the importance of providing customers with delicious oat-based products that are allergen-free and safe to consume. That’s why our PureOaty range is the only Coeliac UK-approved oat drink on the market.

Although oats can offer a great source of nutrition for those with both non-coeliac gluten sensitivity and coeliac disease, the grain is only gluten-free when kept 100% pure. This is why we take purity so seriously, right from our farming and manufacturing to our packing processes on our nut and allergen free site in Cambridgeshire.

Every step along the way we implement stringent quality control, including hand sifting test samples to check for foreign grains. As a result, each batch of Glebe oats contains less than 5ppm of gluten, which is 4x purer than the industry gluten-free standard of 20pmm.

Thanks to this incredibly high benchmark, Glebe Farm Foods’ customers experience zero consumer complaints of cross contamination reactions – known as ‘gluting’ in the community – a level of peace of mind that’s crucial in the foodservice sector.

Implement measures to avoid cross-contamination

Preventing cross-contamination is paramount, as even a single breadcrumb of gluten can cause adverse reactions. This makes strict protocols essential. It’s imperative to designate specific areas for GF food preparation and to ensure that all surfaces and utensils used are thoroughly cleaned and sanitised before use. Moreover, clear labelling and clear communication among staff are crucial to maintaining these standards and ensuring that GF meals are prepared and served without contamination.

