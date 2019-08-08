Great British Beer Festival Triples Its Wine And Gin Offering

For more information contact press@camra.org.uk or call 01727 337 863

The Great British Beer Festival, taking place this week at Olympia London, has tripled its wine and gin offering this year to keep up with demand following a successful debut last year.

The festival, which boasts 1000+ beers from 250 breweries, will be featuring some of the best original and flavoured gins in the UK. Available on Bar B16 in the Goldings Glasshouse, visitors can sample the likes of rhubarb, lemon balm and honey bee gin, along with new flavours such as sour cherry, strawberry and hibiscus, and passionfruit.

Five breweries including Tiny Rebel, Adnams, Wild Beer Co, Titanic and Harvey’s will also bring their own gins distilled at the brewery. In addition, there will be an excellent range of prosecco, red, rose and white wine available to make sure there is something to suit all tastes.

Festival Organiser Catherine Tonry said: “This year we want to ensure the festival is more inclusive than ever before, which is why we have tripled our range of wines and gins to keep up with demand. We hope to encourage non-beer and cider drinkers to join their friends this year and feel welcomed at Britain’s largest beer festival.”