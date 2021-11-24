Latest:

Great British Beer Festival Winter Cancelled as Organisers Reimagine Plans

The Great British Beer Festival Winter, which was due to take place in Birmingham 9-12 February 2022, has been cancelled.

Due to concerns from volunteers and festival goers alike, the committee have chosen to scrap plans for a traditional single-site festival this year. Instead, they are assessing ideas for an alternative celebration, to be announced in due course.

The organising committee said: “We were really excited to be bringing everyone back together to Birmingham in February for a physical Great British Beer Festival Winter. However, following consultation and concerns from volunteers and festival goers alike, we have come to the difficult decision that this physical single-site event will no longer be taking place in 2022.

“That being said, we will still be celebrating GBBFW in other ways! Pubs continue to face a number of challenges and a long road to recovery. We are now working to reimagine our festival in a way that will allow real ale and cider lovers to support their locals and producers in a safe, comfortable way.

“More details will be released in the coming weeks, so please keep a close eye on our social media pages. If you have already bought advance tickets, you will be contacted directly, but please do get in touch on events@camra.org.uk if you have any further questions.”

 

 