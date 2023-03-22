Green & Fortune Annual Fundraiser Secures £45,000 for Charity

Share Tweet Share Email

St Patrick’s Day marked Green & Fortune’s annual charity fundraiser. This year’s event raised the biggest ever amount since it was founded in 2019.

More than 200 guests joined John Nugent, Green & Fortune’s Chief Executive, for the lunchtime celebration at King’s Place where £45,000 was raised for The London Irish Centre and Hospitality Action.

Guests were drawn from the hospitality industry, London-Irish based businesses, as well as Green & Fortune’s clients and supplier partners. After a lively lunch with Green & Fortune’s noted hospitality and signature bonhomie there was an auction of lots with the high-stake prizes securing the best ever bids.

Joining the event were the rowers from the Spirit of Hospitality, a two-man crew of Chris Mitchell and Robbie Laidlaw who are set to row the Atlantic in December 2023 for Hospitality Action. They gave guests a glimpse behind the scenes into the conditions and constraints of taking on the Toughest Row in the World.

Monies raised from the St Patrick’s Day Event will be split between The London Irish Centre and Hospitality Action with a view to supporting and helping those in need. Over the past four events Green & Fortune has raised more than £100,000 for charities underlining its commitment to supporting, caring, and creating opportunities within its community.

John Nugent, Chief Executive at Green & Fortune, comments: “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated and supported the day. It’s a huge date in the calendar for the whole company and for all of the guests to get behind it and for so many brands to give amazing lots and raffle prizes, it’s very humbling. We had the best event to date – more money means more people helped, we had more guests attend and we had many more great experiences made. My sincere thanks to everyone and to my team who brought a small piece of Ireland to Kings Cross!”