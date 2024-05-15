Greene King And Zero Carbon Forum Collaborate To Help Operators Become More Sustainable

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners is collaborating with the Zero Carbon Forum to help its pub operators become more sustainable.

In 2020, Greene King became a founding member of the Zero Carbon Forum, an industry group committed to working collaboratively on a roadmap to net zero emissions across the hospitality sector.

Greene King has pledged to reach net zero by 2040 and has set a near-term emissions target of reducing its absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030.

With franchisees falling into Greene King’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions and Tenants and Lessees its Scope 3 emissions, Greene King Pub Partners is supporting its Partners to become more sustainable through a collaboration with the Zero Carbon Forum.

To begin with, Greene King Pub Partners is supporting its tenants, lessees and franchisees with access to the Zero Carbon Forum’s Carbon Calculator, which they can now use to calculate their carbon footprint and identify key changes they can make to their businesses that both contribute to environmental sustainability whilst also growing profitability.

Each Greene King Pub Partners Business Development Manager, Estates Manager and Property Surveyor has also been educated on sustainability and carbon literacy by the Zero Carbon Forum, so that they can better support Partners who are trying to make their businesses more sustainable.

Alongside the partnership with the Zero Carbon Forum, Greene King Pub Partners has also launched a new initiative, called “Partners For Good”, which is designed to help its pub operators have a greater positive impact on their communities and environments.

The new initiative includes access to key supplier deals and offers organised by Greene King Pub Partners that can help operators with their carbon reduction as well as supporting their communities with engaging initiatives, such as charity fundraisers.

The “Partners For Good” initiative will remain in continuous development, providing Pub Partners access to innovative suppliers that can help them reduce their carbon footprint, as well as charity initiatives and other organisations they can work with to engage the local communities they serve.

Earlier this year, Greene King also won Sustainability Pub Company of the Year at The Publican Awards 2024.

Mark Chapman, Founder of the Zero Carbon Forum, said:

“The Zero Carbon Forum launched its free Carbon Calculator in 2022, and it’s already been used by 473 companies across 5,976 sites to measure over 1.7m tonnes of CO2. I’m excited to launch the corporate version of the Calculator through this innovative partnership with Greene King Pub Partners – we’re working together to support franchisees, tenants and lessees in effective action on carbon.”

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“Greene King is on a journey to net zero and we want to take our Partners on that journey with us. As a business partner to our incredible licensees, its up to us to help them on this journey. That’s why we are collaborating with the Zero Carbon Forum to help our franchisees, tenants and lessees reduce their carbon whilst saving on costs as well.”