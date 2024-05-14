Iconic 45 Storey HSBC Tower Could Become Hotel In 2027

Share Tweet Share Email

The HSBC Tower in Canary Wharf may be the latest London skyscraper to be repurposed as a hotel when the bank hands back the keys in 2027. HSBC decided last year to vacate the skyscraper sporting its name in late 2026, in favour of a smaller location in central London.

According to reports that the owners of the building, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – who are also co-owners of Canary Wharf Group – are considering a radical redevelopment of the site and have asked around 20 architects to submit ideas about ways to repurpose the 45-storey building.

Proposed alternative uses for the skyscraper include a hotel, luxury private apartments and laboratory space.

Any change of use to the HSBC Tower would likely cost hundreds of millions of pounds, with the building comprising 1.8 million square feet of floor space, equivalent to around 30 football pitches.