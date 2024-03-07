Greene King Announces Partnership With Eden Project Communities To Help Combat Loneliness & Social Isolation

Share Tweet Share Email

The pub company and brewer will be a headline sponsor of Eden Project Communities “The Big Lunch” in June.

Greene King puts communities at the heart of its pubs with the launch of its new “Closer Communities” programme.

Four in five Brits (82%) believe that pubs are important for their local community.

Leading pub company and brewer, Greene King, has announced a two-year partnership with the Eden Project Communities – the team behind The Big Lunch initiative which works with people and local groups to create a stronger sense of community – as it launches its new “Closer Communities” programme reaching 1,600 managed pubs across the UK.

Greene King’s “Closer Communities” programme is putting communities at the heart of its pubs to help reduce loneliness and social isolation by providing opportunities for people to come together and connect. To support the programme, Eden Project Communities will help Greene King with research to understand the needs of their communities better, as they reach out and invite people everywhere to come together to share friendship, food and fun at The Big Lunch throughout the Month of Community in June.

The Eden Project Communities team deliver The Big Lunch, which is an idea from educational charity and eco-visitor attraction the Eden Project, where its mission is to bring people together and explore the power of community to shape a brighter future for people and the planet.

As part of the Closer Communities programme, Greene King will be sponsoring Eden Project’s “The Big Lunch” which brings neighbours and communities together to connect and build friendships. The event sees (on average) seven million people take part across the UK every year, and Greene King pubs will be joining in and hosting their own events throughout June. Research from the charity1 has revealed that 77% of participants feel a stronger sense of belonging in their community following The Big Lunch, with 11.7million people saying it helped them feel less lonely.

Assad Malic, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer at Greene King said: “Thanks to modern technology, we’re now more connected than we have ever been, yet despite this, the need for in person-connection has never been higher, as many people feel isolated and disconnected from their local community.

“Research has shown that four in five Brits2 (82%) believe that pubs are important for their local communities and we’re firm believers that pubs play a pivotal role in helping people feel more connected and less isolated.

“Many of our pubs already play a very active role within their community and with the launch of Closer Communities, and through our partnership with the Eden Project Communities team, we’re showing our commitment to help tackle isolation by bringing people together and putting our pubs at the heart of the communities that we serve.”

Lindsey Brummitt, Eden Project Programme Director said: “We’re delighted to announce our new collaboration with Greene King to create more opportunities for people to come together. This is an incredibly positive step we’re taking together, helping more people to meet, make friends and connect in their communities. Loneliness and social isolation continue to be a huge concern UK wide, so through this wonderful initiative we’ll be working to reach out to everyone – to more neighbours, local charities and community groups with Greene King supporting us, inviting them to join in and share friendship, food and fun at The Big Lunch on 1-2 June and throughout the month.”

Greene King is already an active supporter within local communities. Last year a number of pubs took part in its Christmas Community Tables initiative. Team members across its pubs, breweries and support centres have raised over £17m in its twelve-year partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, whilst sales from Greene King IPA have generated over £680k for grassroots sports clubs as part of its Proud to Pitch In Scheme.