Twister Fries ‘No Nacho’ Mexican Sharer

Ingredients

• 500g Lamb Weston Seasoned Twister Fries

• 2 Avocados; peeled, seeded & diced

• 4 Southern Fried Chicken/Cajun Chicken fillets, sliced

• 100ml Burger Relish

• 75ml Sour Cream

• 40g Jalapeños, sliced

• 5g Chopped Fresh Coriander

Instructions

1. Bake or fry Southern Fried chicken fillets according to instructions

2. Fry Lamb Weston Seasoned Twister Fries at 175°C (350°F) for 3:15 mins, with a shake after 30 seconds of frying

3. Peel, seed, and dice avocados. Set aside.

4. In serving bowl, layer Seasoned Twister Fries, Southern Fried slices, and diced avocados

5. Drizzle with Burger Relish and Sour Cream

6. Sprinkle sliced jalapeños and garnish with fresh chopped coriander