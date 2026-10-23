Greene King Builds on Local Poppy Appeal Support with Rollout to 1,500 Pubs

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Greene King is building on the longstanding support many of its pubs provide to the Poppy Appeal by making poppies available across all 1,500 pubs in its managed estate for the first time.

From 23 October, poppies will be available in every managed Greene King and Belhaven pub, giving customers the opportunity to donate to the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland, whose fundraising supports serving members and veterans of the Armed Forces and their families.

Many of Greene King’s pubs already welcome veterans and volunteers to fundraise for the charities in their local communities. This year, Greene King is building on that existing activity, by making poppies available across its entire estate of managed pubs in England, Wales and Scotland ahead of Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day.

Graham Briggs, Social Lead at Greene King said: ““Our pubs are at the heart of communities across the country and support the Poppy Appeal through their longstanding links with local veterans, volunteers and Armed Forces communities. Making poppies available across all our managed pubs builds on this proud tradition and means more customers have the opportunity to show their support for the Royal British Legion and Poppyscotland.”

The Ship Anson in Portsmouth, is one of Greene King’s pubs which has strong links with its local Armed Forces community. Terry Rigg, General Manager, said: “The Ship Anson sits at the heart of Portsmouth’s naval community, and we’re fortunate to welcome serving personnel, veterans and their families through our doors. Our customers and team have always embraced the Poppy Appeal, so it’s fantastic to see poppies now being made available across all of Greene King’s pubs.”

Ben France Head of Corporate Partnerships at the Royal British Legion said: “The RBL is there to support armed forces families during and after service, providing guidance during deployment, helping with financial hardship, support after a bereavement, or caring for a loved one in old age. By supporting the Poppy Appeal across Greene King’s pubs, customers and team members can help us raise vital funds for the Royal British Legion to support the Armed Forces community for life.”