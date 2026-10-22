September Delivers Hospitality’s Strongest Like-for-Like Growth of the Year

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Hospitality groups recorded their best month of sales growth of the year so far in September, the latest NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker reveals.

Like-for-like sales at Britain’s leading managed groups were 2.7% above the levels of September 2025 according to the Tracker, which is produced by NIQ, powered by CGA intelligence, in association with RSM. It is an acceleration of growth from 0.8% in August, and a fifth straight positive month.

The latest figures raise hopes for a strong final quarter of 2026 for hospitality. However, September’s like-for-like figure remains just below the UK’s rate of inflation, and the sector has not achieved real-terms growth since Spring 2025. Business leaders continue to face difficult trading conditions and are hoping that the forthcoming Budget provides urgent relief on tax and other areas.

The Tracker shows a modest revival for managed restaurant groups extended into September, with year-on-year growth of 2.6%. This is restaurants’ best performance since November 2024 and follows a challenging first half of 2026, when many consumers tightened their spending on eating out.

At pub groups, sales growth topped inflation at 3.8%. This is pubs’ second-best month of the year behind July, when they were boosted by interest in the men’s football World Cup. September trends at bars were negative, with sales dropping 1.7% from last year, though this represents the best like-for-like performance since the start of 2025.

Sales continue to be inflated by new restaurant, pub and bar openings, the NIQ RSM Hospitality Business Tracker shows. On a total sales basis, including from venues opened in the previous 12 months, September delivered year-on-year growth of 6.2%.

NIQ’s data also indicates that trading was slightly softer in London than elsewhere in Britain. Groups’ like-for-like sales rose by 2.3% within the M25, and by 2.8% further afield.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at NIQ, said: “September’s trading figures provide hospitality with a much-needed shot of confidence. A warm start to Autumn has helped to unlock some extra spending, and restaurants will feel particularly encouraged. Nevertheless, many groups are still finding it difficult to carve out real-terms sales growth, while intense pressure on key costs like taxes, ingredients, labour and energy are making profitability even tougher. September’s trading can be a springboard for a strong Christmas and New Year for hospitality, but only if the Budget stimulates the confidence of businesses and consumers.”

Saxon Moseley, head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, said: “September’s results demonstrate that the hospitality sector’s resilience is paying off. With both pubs and restaurants recording solid growth, there is real momentum building ahead of the festive season. While encouraging, these green shoots remain at the mercy of this month’s budget, which must empower, rather than hinder, the sector’s unique ability to serve as a force for good. With nearly one million young people currently not in education, employment, or training (NEET), hospitality is uniquely positioned to help solve this national crisis. To unlock this potential, the upcoming budget must boldly back the sector by reconsidering damaging National Insurance contribution policies and the proposed pay harmonisation for under-21s.”