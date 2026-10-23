‘Irish Rover’ Set to Open on Liverpool’s Iconic Mathew street this November

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A long-disused space in the heart of Liverpool’s historic music quarter is being given a new lease on life this autumn as The Irish Rover, a new traditional Irish bar, prepares to open its doors at the end of November 2026.

Located in the bustling Mathew Street district, the venue promises to bring authentic Irish hospitality to the city, serving up “pints, craic, and good times” ahead of the busy festive season.

The Irish Rover will occupy nearly 2500 square feet of the first-floor premises directly above the Rubber Soul Compex, with a dedicated entrance situated to the left of the King John venue. The project will transform the vacant upper floor into a warm, welcoming space celebrating traditional pub culture, lively atmosphere, and classic Irish charm.

Operations Manager for Pub Invest Group Jimmy Boland commented:

“We are thrilled to bring a brand-new traditional Irish experience to one of Liverpool’s most famous streets. Mathew Street is renowned for its energy, and The Irish Rover will fit right in—offering a cozy spot for great music, cold pints, and genuine craic.”

The grand opening is scheduled for late November and the new site will create around 20 new jobs in the local hospitality sector.

Pub Invest Group is the largest independent hospitality and leisure operator in the Liverpool City Region, spanning a wide range of concepts across iconic nightlife hubs like Mathew Street / Cavern Quarter, Concert Square, Ropewalks, and Bold Street. With over 40 sites from Soho and Level to the Old Bank and Sgt Peppers.