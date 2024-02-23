Greene King Expects to Sell Over 300,000 Pints During Scotland vs England Six Nations Clash

Share Tweet Share Email

As Scotland prepare to face England in the Six Nations on Saturday, Greene King expects supporters to buy 328,700 pints while enjoying the match across pubs in the two nations.

With Scotland aiming to win the Calcutta Cup for the fourth consecutive year, Greene King predicts that pubs across both nations will benefit from selling an additional 50,000 pints during the match.

With Scots more than fancying their chances, the pub and brewing company, which operates under the Belhaven brand in Scotland, is predicting fans will support the national team and their local pubs, with an expected 78 more pints to be sold per pub in Scotland than in its English pubs.

In total, Scots are expected to buy 34,700 pints across the company’s 124 Belhaven pubs during the match, almost 5,000 more than during other Six Nations matches, highlighting the anticipation this game brings for supporters.

The English are also keen to enjoy the match in their local, with an expected 294,000 pints being poured across Greene King’s managed pubs in the nation, over 12,000 more than during any other England game.

The Six Nations is a major driver of footfall for hospitality businesses. The tournament was the third most popular event across Greene King’s pubs in 2023, behind the King’s Coronation and St Patrick’s Day. During the nine days of rugby last year, the company poured more than 3 million pints across its UK managed pubs, with the busiest day being Scotland’s victory over England on the opening day.

Greene King CEO, Nick Mackenzie, said: “The local pub has always been at the heart of the community and no more so for than when a great sporting event is taking place.

“With the Calcutta Cup being one of the oldest and most iconic fixtures in the sporting calendar, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans to Greene King and Belhaven pubs across the nation on Saturday afternoon to enjoy the match together.”

To celebrate the tournament, Greene King is offering six fans the opportunity to win a dream trip worth £3,000 to one of the six nations. To enter, fans only need to visit www.greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/rugby/six-nations and correctly answer who won the 2023 Guinness Six Nations tournament by completing the form to enter. Entries close on 16th March, with winners announced after the conclusion of the tournament.