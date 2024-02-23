Slug & Lettuce Birmingham Set to Reopen Following £650,000 Development

Share Tweet Share Email

As the Slug & Lettuce brand continues to evolve, the second new look Slug & Lettuce in Birmingham’s Brindley Place is set to open following a £650,000 investment.

The redesigned Slug & Lettuce site builds on the vibrancy and playfulness of the brand with every detail designed to reflect the brand ethos of bringing friends, family and colleagues together to create lasting memories.

Under the core brand message of ‘Make Good Times’, the investment into the well-loved venue includes a bright, vivacious colour scheme, iconic VIP booth seating and signature marble and terrazzo tabletops. In true Slug & Lettuce style, the bar is awash with Instagram-able features.

Slug & Lettuce Head of Marketing, Becky Southern commented: “It’s exciting to see the second new look Slug & Lettuce take shape as we get ready to open our doors with a fabulous offer within a stunning environment. We have always listened to our customers to ensure the brand maintains that togetherness vibe, be it to celebrate special occasions with groups of friends or to spend time with your bestie. The latest development brings the Birmingham Slug & Lettuce into the fold of our next generation sites as we continue to monitor and tweak the concept as we roll out.”

The refurbishment of the Birmingham site follows the redesign of Slug & Lettuce’s flagship venue in Deansgate, Manchester in September 2023.