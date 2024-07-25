Greene King Hits £1 Million Milestone for Grassroots Sports with Euros Fundraising

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King has announced that it has raised £1 million for its Proud To Pitch In programme, with the goal being hit as the final whistle blew on the Euros 2024 last week.

Over the last two years, Greene King has donated 10p from pints, and 50p from selected can packs, of Greene King IPA to the scheme aimed at supporting grass roots sports. Throughout the Euros, the pub retailer and brewer, increased its offer to cover all Greene King beers.

Over the four weeks of the tournament, football fans helped to raise £200,000 alone, with £25,000 raised during the weekend of the England vs Spain final, taking Greene King over the £1 million mark.

The funds raised through the tournament will be used to help over 50 grassroots sports organisations across the country, supplying them with everything from rugby balls to rowing oars. These organisations will join the 250 clubs across the UK that Greene King has already supported through the programme.

One South London-based women’s football team, Lush Lyfe FC, received £4,000 from the programme to fund pitch hire and essential equipment, allowing them to extend their training sessions and expand their team.

Similarly, West Midlands football club, Boldmere St. Michaels FC, received £1,000 to enhance their women’s walking football team, the ‘Walking Mikes Women’. The funds were in part used to offer free taster sessions to local women in the community, many of whom have never played football before.

Heidi Boswell, Women’s Walking Football Lead, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Greene King IPA for the support. The grant has helped so many women discover a love of football, become physically active and improve their mental health and wellbeing”.

Emma Hibbert, Head of Marketing for Greene King IPA said: “Over recent years, Greene King’s Proud To Pitch In funding has supported some incredible clubs and been able to increase grassroots participation for people all over the country from football, rugby and cricket to roller hockey, bowls and wheelchair sports.

“These clubs, like pubs, are at the heart of local communities everywhere, so we are delighted to hit our goal of raising £1 million to be able to fund projects with grassroot sports clubs across the UK. We hope that this summer of sport will encourage more people to join a local group in whatever sport they love and enjoy the benefits that this can bring mentally, socially and physically.”

For more information visit the Proud to Pitch In website here: www.ProudToPitchIn.co.uk.