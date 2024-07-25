The Craft Guild Of Chefs Launch Official ‘Chefs On The Pass’ Podcast

Share Tweet Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs, has launched a culinary podcast ‘Chefs on the Pass’.

A stellar cast of chefs have been signed up to star in the podcast series, with episode one featuring Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman and Regional Executive Chef Levy UK Mark Reynolds, and episode two featuring the BBC’s Great British Menu Finalist, Ruth Hansom.

The first two episodes will be released together on the 24th July 2024, with new episodes dropping on the 24th of each month thereafter. The podcast is presented by renowned hospitality host Phil Street, who talks to the Craft Guild of Chefs’ guests about their memorable culinary experiences, kitchen highs and lows, and their individual journey as a chef. The podcast will offer a unique behind the scenes experience to some of the UK’s top chefs across hospitality and foodservice. Highlights include Ruth Hansom sharing how they created venison menu covers to ensure all parts of the animal are used and waste is reduced.

Andrew Green CEO Craft Guild of Chefs comments:

“The Craft Guild of Chefs is committed to furthering the careers of chefs throughout the UK. The launch of our new podcast, Chefs on the Pass, is a fantastic opportunity for chefs to come together and share insightful tips and first-hand experiences, good, bad, or just weird! There is a huge fascination with the chef world, and the what really happens in professional kitchens, our new podcast will help share those experiences and will appeal to a broad audience beyond just chefs.”