Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel Wins Prestigious Award

A Gatwick hotel has been awarded the title of Business Hotel of the Year in the Prestige Awards for West Sussex.

Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel is a four-star property conveniently located just minutes away from the airport.

The judges highly recommended the hotel for business travellers in particular, citing spacious bedrooms, meeting rooms and event spaces, complimentary high-speed WiFi, and an onsite gym and pool. Shark Club, the onsite bar and restaurant, was described as “the perfect place to enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a vibrant atmosphere after a busy day”.

The judges also praised the hotel for prioritising sustainability having gained the ‘Green Key’ eco-label status for its commitment to environmental responsibility.

As part of the Sandman Hotel Group – which has a strong presence across Canada, the UK and the USA – Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel opened in 2013 and offers 151 guest rooms and suites, as well as multiple meeting and event spaces.

Gints Skieris, General Manager of Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel, said: “It’s always fantastic to receive external recognition of the hard work our team does in making the hotel welcoming for all our guests – whether they’re business travellers, those looking to explore the local area, or those needing a convenient and comfortable base before they fly. And our four-legged friends are always welcome too, of course! Although many of our guests are just passing through, we pride ourselves on our warm welcome, stylish décor and abundant facilities, making each stay that little bit special.”