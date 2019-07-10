Greene King Kick Starts The Career Of 300 Young People With The Prince’s Trust

A programme delivered by Greene King in partnership with The Prince’s Trust has helped to support over 300 young people across the UK by kick-starting their careers, with the help of training, work experience and employment, since its launch in spring 2016.

The Get into Hospitality programme, which has been delivered 21 times since its launch, is designed to address the skills and experience gaps that prevent young people from getting into work. The scheme helps 16-30 year olds receive work experience, with an end goal of each participant having the required skills to help them gain a job.

The announcement comes six months after Greene King launched The Stepping Up Report; a document which challenges the barriers of social mobility by providing a commitment to create the best opportunities for individuals from all backgrounds in the hospitality sector.

Launched at a reception in Parliament and supported by Education Secretary Damian Hinds, the report sets out five ambitions to encourage greater social mobility, including a new commitment to extend the partnership with The Prince’s Trust for a fourth year, with a target to increase the number of people being offered a permanent role after successful completion of the Get Into Hospitality programme from 61% to 75%.

Since the start of the scheme, 73.8% of those who completed the programmes were offered a position at their local pub. The young people then have the opportunity to develop a career with Greene King, by enrolling onto its award winning apprenticeships scheme.

During the programme, the young people spend three weeks learning about many aspects of hospitality, including guest service, alcohol licensing laws and food preparation. As well as being taught in the classroom, the students gain valuable skills during their placements in Greene King pubs across the country.

In 2018, The Prince’s Trust announced that Greene King would be its first partner to deliver its shorter in a programme, called Ready to Work. The two day programme invites young people who are ready for employment but unable to get a job to gain valuable work experience.

Speaking about Greene King’s milestone, Nick Mackenzie, Greene King’s chief executive officer, said: “Stepping out into the world, to get your first taste of a career, can be very daunting especially for those who’ve not had the best start in their journeys.

“We’re very proud of each and every of the 300 young people who have made that courageous step to find their way into our industry and indeed, into our Greene King family.

“We greatly value the role our partnership with the Prince’s Trust plays within our business and that’s why we have extended our programme for a fourth year. We have hundreds of pubs up and down the country that have benefited from working with these young people and more importantly, we hope those 300 young people feel they have benefited from our support, too.”

Nick Stace, chief executive at The Prince’s Trust, said: “Working in partnership is vital to supporting more young people in the UK develop the skills and confidences to live, learn, and earn. We are delighted that our partnership with Greene King has supported over 300 young people, and that Greene King are committed to welcoming even more young people into the business through our programmes.

“Together we look forward to reaching more milestones, supporting more young people to release their potential, get into sustainable employment, and transform their lives.”