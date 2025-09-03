Greene King Opens 20th Franchise Pub Of 2025

Share Post Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has opened its 20th franchise pub of 2025, marking the continued expansion of its successful franchise pub business.

The 20th Greene King franchise pub is The Kingfisher in Newport Pagnell, which has become a Hive Pub after a £400,000 investment by Greene King.

The opening of the 20th franchise site this year underlines the momentum behind Greene King’s franchise model, which continues to attract quality operators into its two franchise concepts: Hive Pubs and Nest Pubs.

First launched in 2021, Hive Pubs are community-focused pubs that combine a great food offer with live sport and a lively programme of entertainment.

With 20 franchise pubs already opened this year – and more in the pipeline – Greene King is continuing to invest in the growth of its franchise estate while also maintaining its market-leading leased and tenanted business.

Each new franchise pub benefits from a six-figure refurbishment to deliver the Hive or Nest concept, providing franchisees with a ready-to-trade business and full support from Greene King.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said:“Opening our 20th franchise pub of 2025 is another strong signal of the success and scalability of our franchise model.

“We’re continuing to see high demand from people with pub and hospitality experience who want to run their own pub business with the backing and support of Greene King. There is still more growth to come with our franchise operations, while we also maintain our core leased and tenanted business and help our Partners to grow.”