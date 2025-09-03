Investment and Premium Rooms Business Deliver Strong Like-For-Like Sales In New Year

Share Post Share Email

Pubs and premium rooms business RedCat Hospitality, founded and chaired by Rooney Anand, today reports figures for the first quarter of its new financial year.

Performance Highlights Q1 (April to June) 2025

• Total Sales £32.7m (Coaching Inn Group £19.1m; RedCat Independent Pubs £13.6m)

• Total like-for-like sales up 6.7%

• Coaching Inn Group like-for-like sales up 7.0%

• RedCat Independent Pubs like-for-like sales up 6.2%

• Total accommodation sales £9.5m

• Coaching Inn Group accommodation sales £7.9m

• Coaching Inn Group accommodation like-for-like sales up 9.4%

Commenting on the strong performance, RedCat Hospitality CEO, Richard Lewis said: “We are very encouraged by this start to the financial year; the hard work we have undertaken in the past 14-months to invest in and strengthen the business is really paying off, as these latest figures show.

“Despite the challenging headwinds, which continue to affect the sector as a whole, like-for-like sales for the first quarter of this financial year are up +6.7% across the group (to £32.7m).

“The accommodation side of the business continues to perform very strongly, reflecting our strategic focus and investment in growth and revenue management. By strengthening resources and expertise in this area, we are seeing clear rewards: room sales are up +8% on a like-for-like basis, across the whole group.

“The success of our capital investment programme is coming through strongly in this first quarter’s performance. Since reopening in April, following an extensive £3.0m refurbishment, the 42-room Castle of Brecon Hotel in Powys has enjoyed a 94% uplift in overall sales.

“This mirrors the strong results seen at other sites, which have benefited from our investment programme in RedCat Independent Pubs over the past 12 months, including The Bull in Barton Mills, The Wig & Mitre in Lincoln and The Crown Inn, The Curzon Arms and The Langton Arms in the Leicestershire area, which together have posted a 20.3% increase in like-for-like sales, over the period, helping RedCat Independent Pubs achieve 6.2% LFL growth overall.

“I am very pleased to be reporting these positive results for our business. They are a testament to the hard work from our team in helping deliver such a stellar performance.”