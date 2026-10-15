Greene King Opens Nest Pub In Collaboration With Experienced Chef, Jonas Lodge

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The Sportsman in Reading has reopened with a fresh new look following a £250,000 investment by pub owner Greene King. With a new look for the pub comes an exciting new food offer, Clucking Crispy Chicken, from top chef Jonas Lodge – bringing delicious fried chicken to The Sportsman.

The Sportsman will reopen as one of Greene King Pub Partner’s franchise Nest Pubs sites.

Greene King has invested £250,000 in The Sportsman – which has seen a full internal refresh as well as significant enhancements to the pub’s outdoor trading space.

A key feature is the new covered pergola area, creating an all-weather seating space, alongside improvements to the existing patio and beer garden.

The Sportsman will be run by franchisee Katie Heath, who brings a wealth of experience with her – having run pubs in the area for over five years.

Jonas Lodge is taking a residency in the kitchen at The Sportsman with his Clucking Crispy Chicken concept.

Jonas is also a Development Chef for Tom Kerridge, a strong supporter of pubs and a Greene King partner as the licensee of The Hand & Flowers, Marlow.

Franchisee of The Sportsman, Katie Heath, said: “I’m so excited to open the doors of the new-look Sportsman. The pub is looking great, including the new outdoor space that can be used year-round. I’ve got some exciting plans for the pub – including a starting a regular schedule of events, ensuring we’ve got something for everyone. My team and I are ready to open our doors and serve our community with a warm welcome, a fresh pint and some delicious fried chicken.”

Penny Bruce, Franchise Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “It is great to see the Sportsman reopen as a Nest Pub following our £250,000 transformative investment. The partnership with Jonas and Clucking Crispy Chicken for this particular Nest Pub is especially exciting.

“We’re proud to continue to invest in our pubs – to ensure they stay at the heart of their communities. The Sportsman’s new look is fresh, modern and welcoming – with Katie at the centre of it all, to take the pub on a journey of success