Urban Pubs & Bars Announces Third Bat & Ball London Venue with £1 Million Investment in Tower Hill

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Urban Pubs & Bars has announced the opening of its third Bat & Ball venue in London with a £1 million investment.London’s largest independent pub group will transform the former BrewDog Tower Hill into Bat & Ball City, bringing the popular experience led concept to the business district.

Set to open on 25th November, just in time for the busy Christmas party season, the new site will join the brand’s existing flagship venues in Stratford and Covent Garden, marking another significant step in the growth of Urban Pubs & Bars’ entertainment-led offering across the capital.

The new opening will also be the first Bat & Ball venue to showcase a refreshed look and feel for the brand, with a more premium pub feel, bringing together live sport, food, drink and entertainment under one roof.

Occupying an impressive 8,500 sq ft space within a distinctive neo-Gothic building in Tower Hill, the venue was previously home to BrewDog’s first UK brewpub, which opened in May 2018. Urban Pubs & Bars will invest £1 million in transforming the site into a vibrant new destination for the City’s workers, residents and visitors.

Designed to cater for everything from after-work drinks and smaller group gatherings to large-scale corporate events and Christmas parties, the new venue will offer a versatile entertainment destination in one of London’s busiest commercial districts.

Chris Hill, CEO of Urban Pubs & Bars, said: “We are excited to grow the footprint of Bat & Ball in London with another iconic location. This represents another flagship venue for the brand and an opportunity to bring our unique experience-led proposition to the heart of the City.”