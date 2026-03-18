Greene King Plots Major Estate Shake-Up with 300 Sites Set for Change

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Pub operator Greene King has unveiled a sweeping strategic review of its estate, with plans to dispose of 150 sites and transition a further 150 into leased, tenanted or franchised operation as part of a long-term programme to sharpen profitability and drive sustainable growth.

Greene King, which operates approximately 2,500 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the United Kingdom, announced the restructure on 18 March 2026 following a comprehensive evaluation of its entire portfolio.

The Suffolk-based brewer and operator said the exercise was designed to concentrate investment into its highest-performing venues while repositioning underperforming assets into alternative operating models better suited to maximising their potential.

Around 300 sites in total have been identified for a change of direction.

Roughly half of these venues will be converted to leased, tenanted or franchise operation within the company’s Pub Partners division which already oversees more than 1,000 partnership pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The remaining 150 sites have been earmarked for potential disposal over the medium term, with proceeds earmarked for reinvestment into Greene King’s core estate.

To manage the transition, the company said it would establish a dedicated new business unit to house the 300 affected sites, allowing them to be operated on what the group described as a simplified model focused on financial returns while the longer-term direction of each venue is determined.

A small number of sites have also been identified for closure, representing around two per cent of the managed estate— a level the company characterised as consistent with its normal annual activity.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said: “We are confident that our new pub estate strategy will set us up to deliver sustainable profitable growth for the long-term as consumer habits continue to evolve and the operating environment remains dynamic.

“The realignment of our estate – which leverages our strategically important Pub Partners business – enables us to play to the strengths of our brands, capitalise on our investment in digital and loyalty, invest effectively in our core portfolio and most importantly continue to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers.”