Greene King Pub Partners Launches Comprehensive Sports Package Solution For Partners

Greene King Pub Partners has launched its new Sports Club package to partners, offering them access to a range of assets to help them make the most of big sporting opportunities this year.

Pub Partner licensees who join the Sports Club can now access:

Monthly football point of sale kits covering every major UK football match, including: weekly sports fixtures posters, Premier League headline posters for every key match, FA Cup POS, Champions League POS, Europa League POS, League Cup POS and Internationals POS. Scottish Pubs will also receive POS for Scottish Premier League matches and tournaments. Fixture posters will also be delivered for other sporting events such as: Formula 1, golf, cricket and tennis.

Tournament support kits for major sporting events throughout the season which includes marketing and promotional support for inside and online from Greene King IPA and other preferred sports partners. Events include the current Rugby World Cup, Six Nations and Euro 2020.

Digital support in the form of weekly emails giving all the information and tips needed for that week’s sport. Digital images are also available for website and social media platforms.

Partners also have the additional option of joining the Premier Sports Club, which gives a pub access to MatchPint – the UK’s most popular pub finder app and website.

Pub Partners head of marketing Phil Chatwin said: “Sport is one of the key drivers for customers to visit their local pub and with our new-look Sports Club we wanted to create a complete package of everything our partners needed to build a firm foundation for showcasing the current Rugby World Cup as well as Premier League, Champions League and other major sporting events through the calendar.

“Around a quarter of our partners were already signed up to our previous Sports Club but we’re now aiming to increase this number with the new-look offer and increased resources available.

“We want to highlight the specific events that customers will want to watch in a pub, and then provide our Sports Club members with everything they’ll need to make that event a resounding success.”