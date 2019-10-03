2019 Team Velo Challenge Raises Spoke-Tacular Sum For The Springboard Charity

The Springboard Charity’s Team Velo Challenge saw eight teams of avid cyclists pedal the 250 miles from London to Paris over three days, enduring adverse weather conditions and arduous demands to raise over £17,000!

The 2019 cycling challenge took place from 26th-28th September 2019, with representatives from some fantastic hospitality businesses taking part, including The Genuine Dining Co. who are co-sponsoring the event alongside Sky.

Springboard were delighted to see all of the cyclists demonstrating so much support and encouragement for their teammates – the Challenge would not be such a success without the team spirit and invigoration from all those involved. The Springboard support team were waiting at each pit stop to reward and refuel the Challengers with refreshments and provisions, which were received with gratitude by all.

Launched in partnership with the Genuine Dining Co., the Team Velo Challenge raises vital funds to go towards The Springboard Charity’s KickStart campaign, which helps school and college leavers to discover the joys of careers in hospitality and gain the experience to find meaningful employment. Springboard are so grateful that the Genuine Dining Co. are now taking on beneficiaries from the programme to begin careers with them, enabling them to directly see and benefit from the generous time and funds they’ve committed to The Springboard Charity since they began working with us. By registering as part of a team, each cyclist commits to raising a minimum of £500 which will go straight back into supporting young people to begin careers at companies just like the Genuine Dining Co.

“We are delighted to be heading off on to our 8th annual bike ride for Springboard. I started this bike ride with a vision to give something back to the industry. Working with Springboard both through the Team Velo Challenge and by offering support and employment to their beneficiaries is something we continue to be passionate about.” – Chris Mitchell, Managing Director at the Genuine Dining Co.

Anne Pierce, Springboard’s CEO said:

“Rather foolishly, I made the decision to join in the Team Velo Challenge this year, to raise funds for our KickStart programme. On the back of very little training, I joined the Stafford team – who embraced the social as well as the physical side of the challenge. As we fought our way steadily over the South Downs in driving rain and head winds, we continually had to remind ourselves of the people we were helping as a result of our efforts – the emotion and sheer joy at reaching the Eiffel Tower made it all worthwhile! The Team Velo Challenge continues to engender the fantastic camaraderie and community spirit which is naturally apparent among those of us working in the industry and provides us with the proof we need to promote the industry as a great place to work to school and college leavers.”

Crossing the finish line in Paris, the cyclists felt relieved and triumphant to complete the Challenge in front of the Eiffel Tower, before celebrating their achievement at the after-party at Belushi’s Gare du Nord.