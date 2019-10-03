The Galvin Brothers To Star In New Calendar For ‘This Is Essex’

Michelin starred chefs, The Galvin Brothers have been chosen to star in a calendar for Essex as part of a new campaign organised by tourism promotional body, Visit Essex. ‘This is Essex’ aims to challenge the county’s stereotypes by showcasing Essex’s real stars and by revealing the county’s striking and diverse landscapes and hidden gems.

Following a call for talented performers, scientists, sports persons, chefs, entrepreneurs and community heroes to step forward, The Galvin Brothers, were chosen to bang the drum for Essex. Chris and Jeff, the Galvin Brothers are the only brothers in the world to both hold Michelin Stars. After launching their first restaurant in 2005 they now own five leading restaurants in the capital, including Michelin-starred Galvin La Chapelle in the City and Galvin at Windows in Mayfair. Back home in Essex they’ve launched a stylish Pub & Restaurant, Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford, which has been awarded a Michelin Bib Gourmand, 2 AA Rosettes and a Catey for best Pub & Bar in the UK.

The ‘This is Essex’ campaign is focused on bringing visitors from London and the rest of the home counties to the region by challenging perceptions of Essex as a place to visit, work, live and invest. Councillor Mark Durham, Vice Chairman, Visit Essex, explains: “We were flooded with nominations by the people of Essex to take part in this campaign. The calendar is just the start and we are actively working to provide a role for each nominee. The Galvin Brothers are fine examples of the hardworking talent we have in our county.”

He continued: “We’re all aware of the Essex stereotype and it’s time we made a difference. We need people to take a second look at our diverse county. Essex is blessed with over 350 miles of coastline, top family attractions, thriving towns and villages, plus excellent universities; the people are pretty extraordinary too, we have so much to offer.”