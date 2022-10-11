Greene King Pub Partners opens 20th Hive Pubs Site Following £450,000 Investment

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, has launched its 20th Hive Pubs site, the Coach & Horses in Maghull near Liverpool.

The Coach & Horses has been transformed into a Hive pub following a £450,000 investment from Greene King and will be run by franchisee Gaynor Sartorius and manager Matty Bris.

The pub, which was previously a Greene King managed pub, has been completely renovated inside and out by designers DV8 in line with the Hive Pubs brand and concept to create a modern look and feel with community at its heart.

A key part of the pubs transformation to Hive has been its garden, which now features beach huts and covered outdoor seating complete with beautiful wooden furniture to enable use of the garden all year round.

Gaynor Sartorius, franchisee for the Coach & Horses, said:

“I am delighted to have taken on the Coach & Horses as a franchisee. The proven Hive Pubs concept, guaranteed franchise fee and strong earning potential made taking on a pub franchise agreement with Greene King Pub Partners an easy decision for me.”

Wayne Shurvinton, Managing Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said:

“With our £450,000 transformative investment, the Coach & Horses is now officially our 20th Hive Pub opening! We are delighted to have hit this important milestone and will continue with even more Hive Pub openings between now and the end of the year.”