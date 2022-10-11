Institute of Hospitality CEO Welcomed as Honorary Master Innholder

Share Tweet Share Email

L-R: David Brann the next Master, Robert Richardson FIH MI (centre) and Viscount Thurso (John Archibald Sinclair, 3rd Viscount Thurso PC MI) (far right).

The Master Innholders (MI), have welcomed IoH CEO Robert Richardson MI FIH as an ‘Honorary Master Innholder’, a position held by only a handful of members.

Robert was presented with his Honorary Master Innholder Membership by The Viscount Thurso PC MI, Master of the Worshipful Company of Innholders (WCI), at the recent Master Innholder’s Dinner. He now joins the elite rank of approximately 150 Master Innholders. All are prominent past or current hoteliers, dedicated and committed to promoting best practices across the industry.

Commenting about Robert’s honorary appointment, Harry Murray MBE FIH MI, past MI Chair and current HOSPA President said: “I am delighted that Robert has been made an Honorary Member of the Master Innholders.

“As a previous hotel practitioner for more than 5 years, Robert had all the right credentials to qualify for membership. When Robert was appointed IoH CEO, it was the tipping point for the institute.

As Harry recalls: “The IoH, under Elizabeth Gadsby FIH, played a huge role in the formation of the Master Innholders, prior to the launch as a founding partner with the Worshipful Company of Innholders (WCI) in 1978. Following Robert’s appointment, I felt it was the ideal time to renew the partnership. Firstly, to help develop the next generation of hospitality leaders and secondly to help support the IoH’s application for Charter recognition.

“I celebrated 40 years as an MI this year and I am sure Robert and the new Chairman of The Master Innholders, Dan Rose-Bristow FIH MI, will work together in the interest of our great industry” concluded Harry.

Speaking about this latest accolade, IoH CEO Robert Richardson FIH MI said:

“Having spent most of my career as a hotelier, leading some incredible teams, I was extremely pleased, and immensely surprised, to be invited to become an Honorary Master Innholder.”

He continued: “The Institute and the Master Innholders have a long, and shared, history, and in these times of extreme challenge and extreme opportunity, it is only right that we work in collaboration to support our hospitality family, and the generations of it yet to come. I am also delighted that all Master Innholders are awarded Fellowship of the IoH in recognition of their service to our amazing industry.”