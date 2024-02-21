Greene King Pub Partners to Launch Second Franchise Concept ‘Nest Pubs’

Share Tweet Share Email

Greene King Pub Partners, the leased, tenanted and franchise division of Greene King, is to launch its second franchise pub concept under the name ‘Nest Pubs’.

The new franchise concept follows the success of Hive Pubs, Greene King’s first franchise pub concept, which was launched in 2021 and now operates in 46 sites. Hive Pubs will continue to expand and grow alongside Nest Pubs.

Nest Pubs will be wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy high streets and in communities, providing great value, an excellent experience and regular sport and entertainment.

Alongside a wide drinks range including beer, ale, wines, spirits and low and no options, they will serve pizzas as a food option for hungry pub-goers.

Like Hive Pubs, Nest Pubs will be aimed at those with pub management or assistant pub management experience who are looking to take the step up and run their own pub business.

As wet led pubs with a smaller food offer than Hive Pubs, Nest Pubs franchisees will only need a small team to operate their business. As such, a Nest Pub Franchise Agreement will be the most cost-effective and simplest way to start a pub business with the full backing and support of Greene King.

Like with Hive Pubs, Nest Pubs franchisees will earn through a percentage of food and drink sales. On top of this, they get a share of the profits in their pub and will earn bonuses based on performance in key areas such as operational excellence.

Dan Robinson, Managing Director of Greene King Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to continue the growth and success of our franchise offer with the development of Nest Pubs.

“The first Nest Pub will open later this year with more following behind it. Alongside this, we’ll continue to grow our successful Hive Pubs franchise concept with more openings.

“Our overwhelming focus as a business remains in the leased and tenanted space, but we are excited to continue the growth of our franchise pub business through Nest Pubs.”

Penny Baldwin, Franchise Operations Director for Greene King Pub Partners, said: “Nest Pubs will be wet-led pubs predominantly located on busy highstreets and in communities, combining great value with a reliable pub experience of live sport and entertainment. They will combine a strong drinks range with a pizza offer for customers seeking out good food.

“As wet-led pubs requiring just a small team to operate them, Nest Pubs is the most cost-effective and simple way to start your own pub business with the full backing and support of Greene King Pub Partners, which has been accredited by the British Franchise Association.”