Greene King Puts Environment & Social Purpose at its Heart

Greene King is taking a defining step in its 220-year history to help tackle the climate emergency by adding ESG (Environmental Social Governance) as one of its core strategy drivers – which underpin the group’s goal to be the Pride of British Hospitality famous for outstanding experiences.

The news was announced at Greene King’s annual internal leadership conference which took place from 6-7 October and will mean the company puts an even greater focus on supporting communities, giving people better lives and reducing environmental impacts.

This follows a pledge earlier this year by the country’s leading pub company and brewer that it would become carbon net zero by 2040.

Previously the company had seven strategic drivers, introduced under the leadership of CEO Nick Mackenzie. The drivers include leveraging digital, investing in people and grow reach through compelling profitable brands. Adding ‘environment & social’ as the eighth driver will put it front and centre of people’s minds when making strategic and business decisions for the company.



Following the in-person announcement to more than 400 of the company’s senior leaders, CEO Nick Mackenzie said:

““We are building a sustainable business for the future that places our care for the environment and social purpose at the heart of our decision-making. We’re serious about meeting our net zero target by 2040 as we play our part in tackling the climate emergency. We know it’s a monumental task so it’s important we add it into our strategy to ensure it remains a goal that we’re all working towards.

Putting ESG front and centre of our business strategy is not just the right thing to do, it makes commercial sense as we face into the challenges of our time.

“Our company purpose is to pour happiness into lives and we are committed to delivering that for our customers, our people, our partners and the communities in which we operate, helping people to live better lives through our community, charity and social mobility programmes.

Earlier this year, Greene King publicly committed to set near-term emissions targets in line with climate science with Science Based Targets initiative, reducing absolute Scope 1, 2 and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 from 2019 base year, and be carbon net zero by 2040.